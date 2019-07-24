Contrasting of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Design Systems Inc. 62 9.60 N/A 1.39 49.45 Borqs Technologies Inc. 4 0.41 N/A 0.03 116.71

In table 1 we can see Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Borqs Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cadence Design Systems Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borqs Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 30.9% 16% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.12 beta. Competitively, Borqs Technologies Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Borqs Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Cadence Design Systems Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Cadence Design Systems Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is $60.8, with potential downside of -19.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Cadence Design Systems Inc. shares and 34.7% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares. Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 35.38% are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cadence Design Systems Inc. -0.29% 5.66% 33.84% 48.59% 62.93% 58.1% Borqs Technologies Inc. -0.06% -24.19% -22.19% -19.6% -59.35% 13.06%

For the past year Cadence Design Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Borqs Technologies Inc.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.