Contrasting of CACI International Inc (CACI) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Both CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) and CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International Inc 190 1.13 N/A 10.23 19.77 CDW Corporation 100 0.99 N/A 4.38 23.77

Table 1 demonstrates CACI International Inc and CDW Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CDW Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to CACI International Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. CACI International Inc’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CDW Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International Inc 0.00% 12% 6% CDW Corporation 0.00% 64.8% 9.1%

Volatility and Risk

CACI International Inc has a 1.52 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CDW Corporation’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of CACI International Inc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CDW Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. CACI International Inc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CDW Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given CACI International Inc and CDW Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International Inc 0 1 1 2.50 CDW Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 0.19% for CACI International Inc with consensus target price of $217. Competitively the consensus target price of CDW Corporation is $112.2, which is potential -0.63% downside. The data provided earlier shows that CACI International Inc appears more favorable than CDW Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CACI International Inc and CDW Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 94.8%. CACI International Inc’s share held by insiders are 1.51%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of CDW Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CACI International Inc 1.06% 8.22% 14.28% 11.38% 23.89% 40.38% CDW Corporation -1.45% -3.73% 12.3% 14.31% 32.88% 28.45%

For the past year CACI International Inc has stronger performance than CDW Corporation

Summary

CACI International Inc beats on 8 of the 12 factors CDW Corporation.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber operations of federal customers and the intelligence community. In addition, the company provides enterprise-wide information solutions and services for the design, development, integration, deployment, operations and management, sustainment, and security of its customersÂ’ IT solutions; and supports federal civilian and military health missions that improves healthcare delivery systems, integrates electronic health records, improves health outcomes for communities, and enhances emergency responsiveness. Further, it provides intelligence services, such as intelligence analysis, operations and planning, policy, doctrine, and security support; and designs, develops, integrates, deploys, and prototypes hardware-and software-enabled tools and applications, as well as offers signals intelligence. Additionally, the company provides investigation and litigation support services; logistics and material readiness solutions, and professional services; operations and resiliency support; and data and software products, as well as integrates surveillance and reconnaissance technologies into platforms. It primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as other customers comprising state and local governments, commercial enterprises, and agencies of foreign governments. CACI International Inc was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Corporate and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, enterprise and data storage, video monitors, printers, desktop computers, and servers; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, network management, and software as a service offerings. The company also provides warranties, managed services, and consulting design and implementation services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.