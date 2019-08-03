Contrasting of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

This is a contrast between Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.29 N/A 1.60 12.01 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.21 N/A 0.02 37.10

In table 1 we can see Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Tengasco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tengasco Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Tengasco Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. Competitively, Tengasco Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Tengasco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Tengasco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $26.88, with potential upside of 47.13%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Tengasco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 53% respectively. About 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was less bearish than Tengasco Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Tengasco Inc.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.