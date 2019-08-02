Contrasting of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 25 3.37 N/A 1.60 12.01 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.43 N/A 1.27 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. From a competition point of view, Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1.92 beta which is 92.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Murphy Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation and Murphy Oil Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 3 2 2.40 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 0 2 2.67

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 46.23% and an $27.33 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Murphy Oil Corporation is $29.67, which is potential 29.85% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation seems more appealing than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares and 90.7% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares. Competitively, Murphy Oil Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27% Murphy Oil Corporation 6.09% -3.61% -7.04% -13.68% -26.93% 2.78%

For the past year Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance while Murphy Oil Corporation has 2.78% stronger performance.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Murphy Oil Corporation.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.