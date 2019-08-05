Contrasting of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON)

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 111 4.04 N/A 4.00 30.45 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 1 3.70 N/A -3.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9% Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0.00% -142.4% -120.8%

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a 1.41 beta, while its volatility is 41.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Superconductor Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Superconductor Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 34.17% and an $148 consensus price target. Competitively Superconductor Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 922.73%. The data provided earlier shows that Superconductor Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and Superconductor Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.15% and 9.3%. About 0.9% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.27% of Superconductor Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58% Superconductor Technologies Inc. -1.06% 14.68% -41.03% -34.29% -69.33% -28.68%

For the past year Cabot Microelectronics Corporation had bullish trend while Superconductor Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cabot Microelectronics Corporation beats Superconductor Technologies Inc.

Superconductor Technologies Inc. develops and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus wire products for superconducting high power transmission cable, superconducting fault current limiters, and high field magnet applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.