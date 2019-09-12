Contrasting of Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 44 0.81 N/A 3.69 12.11 Methanex Corporation 47 0.78 N/A 5.52 7.12

Table 1 demonstrates Cabot Corporation and Methanex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Methanex Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Corporation. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Cabot Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Methanex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cabot Corporation and Methanex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5% Methanex Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 9.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.48 beta means Cabot Corporation’s volatility is 48.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Methanex Corporation’s 1.68 beta is the reason why it is 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cabot Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Methanex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Cabot Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Methanex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cabot Corporation and Methanex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Methanex Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Cabot Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -13.81% and an $40.5 consensus price target. On the other hand, Methanex Corporation’s potential upside is 5.43% and its consensus price target is $38.25. The results provided earlier shows that Methanex Corporation appears more favorable than Cabot Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.5% of Cabot Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 74.8% of Methanex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cabot Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Methanex Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% Methanex Corporation -7.48% -12.55% -26.97% -31.78% -41.94% -18.39%

For the past year Cabot Corporation had bullish trend while Methanex Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Methanex Corporation beats Cabot Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.