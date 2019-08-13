Contrasting of Cabot Corporation (CBT) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Corporation 45 0.67 N/A 3.69 12.11 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.69 N/A 0.24 13.35

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cabot Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. Flexible Solutions International Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cabot Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Cabot Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cabot Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Corporation 0.00% 23.9% 8.5% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6%

Risk & Volatility

Cabot Corporation has a 1.48 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cabot Corporation. Its rival Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 1.4 respectively. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cabot Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cabot Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Cabot Corporation’s average price target is $41, while its potential upside is 5.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cabot Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.5% and 6.7%. About 0.1% of Cabot Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cabot Corporation -5.03% -7.28% -1.48% -5.71% -31.46% 4.15% Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36%

For the past year Cabot Corporation was less bullish than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.