Contrasting of Cable One Inc. (CABO) and 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) and 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) compete against each other in the Diversified Communication Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One Inc. 1,064 6.49 N/A 28.46 42.75 8×8 Inc. 22 6.70 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cable One Inc. and 8×8 Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cable One Inc. and 8×8 Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9% 8×8 Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -24.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cable One Inc.’s 0.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 58.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 8×8 Inc.’s beta is 0.76 which is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cable One Inc. Its rival 8×8 Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. 8×8 Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cable One Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Cable One Inc. and 8×8 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 8×8 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Cable One Inc. is $1138.33, with potential downside of -9.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cable One Inc. and 8×8 Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79% and 89.2%. About 1% of Cable One Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of 8×8 Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cable One Inc. 0.63% 3.04% 16.36% 42.03% 68.63% 48.37% 8×8 Inc. -5.1% -1.02% 3.25% 37.17% 21.76% 33.98%

For the past year Cable One Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than 8×8 Inc.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors 8×8 Inc.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions for small and medium businesses, mid-market, and distributed enterprises worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas and Europe. The companyÂ’s pure-cloud offering combines voice, conferencing, messaging, and video with integrated workflows and big data analytics on a single platform. It provides 8×8 Virtual Office, a voice as a service with a robust business feature set; 8×8 Virtual Office Pro software that enables employees and workgroups to communicate with each other using chat or text messages sent via the short message service; and 8×8 Virtual Contact Center, a voice, chat, voicemail, and email call center. The company integrates its services with third-party applications and platforms, including enterprise resource planning, customer relations management, human capital management, and other proprietary application suites. It markets its services to end users through direct sales force, Website, and channel partners. The company serves approximately 45,700 business customers. 8×8, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.