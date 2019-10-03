Contrasting of Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) and Its Competitors

Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Byline Bancorp Inc. has 30.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Byline Bancorp Inc. has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Byline Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 129,864,253.39% 6.40% 0.80% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Byline Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 22.96M 18 15.39 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

Byline Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Byline Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.38 2.72

The potential upside of the rivals is 6.21%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Byline Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Byline Bancorp Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.