Contrasting of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) and Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) and Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. 52 3.16 N/A 1.98 27.28 Coda Octopus Group Inc. 12 4.24 N/A 0.80 14.82

Table 1 highlights BWX Technologies Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Coda Octopus Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than BWX Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. BWX Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Coda Octopus Group Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of BWX Technologies Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 12.2% Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 33.8% 28.7%

Volatility and Risk

BWX Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BWX Technologies Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Coda Octopus Group Inc. is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.9. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BWX Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BWX Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $71, while its potential upside is 18.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BWX Technologies Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group Inc. has 14.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. 0.96% 4.32% 6.33% 17.35% -15.94% 41.01% Coda Octopus Group Inc. -6.7% -11.04% -22.51% 86.46% 139.19% 103.44%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Summary

BWX Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Coda Octopus Group Inc.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.