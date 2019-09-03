Contrasting of Bunge Limited (BG) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)

This is a contrast between Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) and Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Farm Products and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge Limited 54 0.17 N/A 1.76 33.27 Limoneira Company 21 2.33 N/A 0.15 131.06

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bunge Limited and Limoneira Company. Limoneira Company has lower revenue and earnings than Bunge Limited. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Bunge Limited’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Limoneira Company, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.4% Limoneira Company 0.00% 1.2% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Bunge Limited is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Limoneira Company on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Bunge Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Limoneira Company’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Bunge Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Limoneira Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Bunge Limited and Limoneira Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bunge Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Limoneira Company 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Limoneira Company is $24, which is potential 32.16% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bunge Limited and Limoneira Company are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 59.5% respectively. Bunge Limited’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Limoneira Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34% Limoneira Company 7.2% 1.12% -12.97% -8.76% -23.21% 1.23%

For the past year Bunge Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than Limoneira Company.

Summary

Bunge Limited beats Limoneira Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others. It has approximately 4,600 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura and Tulare Counties in California and in Yuma County, Arizona. The Other Agribusiness segment grows avocado; oranges; and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, olives, and wine grapes. This segment has approximately 1,000 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,400 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and approximately 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. The Rental Operations segment rents residential housing units; and commercial properties, such as office buildings and a multi-use facility consisting of a retail convenience store, gas station, car wash, and quick-serve restaurant, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. It is also involved in organic recycling operations. The Real Estate Development segment develops parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.