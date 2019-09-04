Contrasting of Bunge Limited (BG) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Farm Products industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bunge Limited 54 0.17 N/A 1.76 33.27 Alico Inc. 29 1.91 N/A 1.89 16.87

In table 1 we can see Bunge Limited and Alico Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alico Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bunge Limited. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Bunge Limited’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) and Alico Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bunge Limited 0.00% 5.5% 1.4% Alico Inc. 0.00% 9% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

Bunge Limited’s current beta is 0.88 and it happens to be 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alico Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Bunge Limited are 1.4 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Alico Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Alico Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bunge Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bunge Limited and Alico Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 29.6% respectively. Bunge Limited’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Comparatively, 3.2% are Alico Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bunge Limited 2.74% 3.8% 12.02% 7.39% -14.29% 9.34% Alico Inc. 2.9% 7.01% 17.5% 6.33% 1.59% 8.14%

For the past year Bunge Limited has stronger performance than Alico Inc.

Summary

Alico Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Bunge Limited.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries. The Edible Oil Products segment provides packaged and bulk oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, sauces, condiments, and seasonings to baked goods companies, snack food producers, restaurant chains, food service distributors, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. The Milling Products segment produces and sells various wheat flours and bakery mixes; and corn milling products, such as dry-milled corn meals, flours, flaking and brewer's grits, soy-fortified corn meals, corn-soy blend products, and other products, as well as sells rice products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; trades in and merchandises sugar; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a total installed cogeneration capacity of approximately 322 megawatts. The Fertilizer segment produces, blends, and distributes nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers consisting of phosphate-based liquid and solid nitrogen fertilizers; single super phosphate; and ammonia, urea, ammonium thiosulfate, monoammonium phosphate, diammonium phosphate, triple supersphosphate, UAN, ammonium sulfate, and potassium chloride products. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Orange Co., Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Orange Co. segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. As of September 30, 2016, Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk counties of Florida. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in LaBelle, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.