Contrasting of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) and Its Rivals

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) is a company in the Toy & Hobby Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has 75.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 75.90% institutional ownership for its competitors. 6.2% of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.20% of all Toy & Hobby Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. 0.00% -17.30% -8.20% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and its peers'

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average N/A 337.79M 0.00

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. -6.15% -24.82% -22.5% -11.78% -45.26% 8.1% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.10%

For the past year Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. was bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.'s competitors Current Ratio is 1.20 and has 0.50 Quick Ratio.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.53 shows that Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. is 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s competitors are 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.53 beta.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites. As of April 1, 2017, it operated 336 owned stores, including 275 stores in North America; 60 stores in Europe; and 1 store in China, as well as 87 franchised stores in 11 countries. The company has strategic relationships with Disney, DreamWorks Animation, and Hasbro. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.