Contrasting of Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

We will be comparing the differences between Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. 37 1.65 N/A -0.60 0.00 Western Midstream Partners LP 31 4.72 N/A 1.53 17.70

In table 1 we can see Buckeye Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that Buckeye Partners L.P. is 31.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Buckeye Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 1 2.20 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 6 1 2.14

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s average price target is $39.4, while its potential downside is -3.60%. Western Midstream Partners LP on the other hand boasts of a $33.2 average price target and a 36.40% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Western Midstream Partners LP appears more favorable than Buckeye Partners L.P., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.2% of Western Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of Buckeye Partners L.P. shares. Competitively, Western Midstream Partners LP has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% Western Midstream Partners LP -11.21% -11.21% -13.71% -18.08% -28.13% -2.63%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P. has 43.95% stronger performance while Western Midstream Partners LP has -2.63% weaker performance.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners LP beats Buckeye Partners L.P. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.