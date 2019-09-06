Contrasting of Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) and Its Rivals

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Buckeye Partners L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Buckeye Partners L.P. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Buckeye Partners L.P. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.00% -2.20% -1.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Buckeye Partners L.P. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Buckeye Partners L.P. N/A 38 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Buckeye Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Buckeye Partners L.P. 0 4 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

With consensus price target of $39.75, Buckeye Partners L.P. has a potential downside of -3.33%. The rivals have a potential upside of 18.16%. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Buckeye Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Buckeye Partners L.P. 0.31% 1.58% 24.57% 36.91% 21.27% 43.95% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Buckeye Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Buckeye Partners L.P. are 0.9 and 0.6. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s rivals have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Buckeye Partners L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Buckeye Partners L.P.

Volatility and Risk

Buckeye Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.69 and its 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Buckeye Partners L.P.’s rivals are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Buckeye Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Buckeye Partners L.P.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, heating oil, and kerosene; refined petroleum products, such as propane and butane, refinery feedstock, and blending components; and crude oil. This segment also provides crude oil services, including train loading/unloading, storage, and throughput; and turn-key operations and maintenance, asset development, and construction services for third-party pipeline and energy assets, as well as operates and/or maintains third-party pipelines. It owns and operates approximately 6,000 miles of pipeline located primarily in the northeastern and upper midwestern portions of the United States, and services 110 delivery locations; 115 active terminals that provide bulk storage and throughput services with aggregate storage capacity of 55 million barrels; and 2 underground propane storage caverns. The Global Marine Terminals segment provides marine accessible bulk storage and blending, rail and truck rack loading/unloading, and petroleum processing services through 7 liquid petroleum product terminals located in The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Lucia in the Caribbean; and the New York Harbor and Corpus Christi, Texas in the United States. The Merchant Services segment is involved in the wholesale distribution of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, and biodiesel, as well as petroleum distillates, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, kerosene, and fuel oil. Buckeye GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Buckeye Partners, L.P. was founded in 1886 and is based in Houston, Texas.