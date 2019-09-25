Contrasting of BT Group plc (BT) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Group plc 13 0.00 N/A 1.35 8.84 Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 1 0.78 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BT Group plc and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows BT Group plc and Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Group plc 0.00% 0% 0% Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. 0.00% -60.3% -14.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.73 shows that BT Group plc is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.3 beta which makes it 130.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BT Group plc are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. BT Group plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1% of BT Group plc shares are held by institutional investors while 2.1% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. BT Group plc’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 71.9% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BT Group plc -1.24% -5.62% -20.48% -22.75% -23.39% -21.58% Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. -2.48% -3.96% -36.24% -50.69% -55.19% -43.48%

For the past year BT Group plc was less bearish than Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BT Group plc beats Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides various solutions for online video advertising and telecommunications expense management; and billing solutions for information and telecommunication service providers worldwide. The company offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). It also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Win, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services, as well as IoT/M2M services and solutions for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), and content service providers. Further, it provides mobile virtual network enabler and mobile money solutions, which allow MVNOs and financial service providers to offer their customers the ability to make deposits, withdrawals, person-to-person transfers, bill payments, purchases of goods, and various complex banking services over mobile phones; and cloud and managed services. Additionally, it offers digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.