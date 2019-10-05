Contrasting of BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

We are comparing BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE Corporation 1 0.00 9.60M -1.11 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 48 2.38 36.14M 0.39 127.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE Corporation 766,711,923.97% -67.8% -40.3% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 75,749,318.80% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

BSQUARE Corporation has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of BSQUARE Corporation is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BSQUARE Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 39.56% and its consensus price target is $66.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year BSQUARE Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.