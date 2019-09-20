Contrasting of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Both Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 37 3.40 N/A 2.88 12.89 National Bankshares Inc. 38 5.72 N/A 2.50 14.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. National Bankshares Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Bankshares Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and National Bankshares Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% National Bankshares Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.69 beta indicates that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. National Bankshares Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.6% of National Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares. Comparatively, National Bankshares Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79% National Bankshares Inc. 5.59% -4.61% -6.86% 5.05% -22.21% 0.58%

For the past year Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than National Bankshares Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.