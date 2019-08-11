Contrasting of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Since Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.35 N/A 2.88 12.89 Colony Bankcorp Inc. 17 2.88 N/A 1.40 12.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 1.4% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.69 beta indicates that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is 31.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Colony Bankcorp Inc. has a 0.62 beta and it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares and 14.9% of Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79% Colony Bankcorp Inc. 2.76% -1% -3.12% 9.05% -1.18% 14.73%

For the past year Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was less bullish than Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats Colony Bankcorp Inc.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.