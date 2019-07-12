Contrasting of Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B) and Its Peers

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers company, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Brown-Forman Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brown-Forman Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 55.40% 15.50% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman Corporation N/A 51 35.93 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 3.00 2.81

As a group, Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies have a potential upside of 182.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown-Forman Corporation -2.42% -3.97% 6.16% 5.4% -10.03% 8.36% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Brown-Forman Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.35 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brown-Forman Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Brown-Forman Corporation has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.67 which is 32.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers beat Brown-Forman Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.