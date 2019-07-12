Contrasting of Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B) and Its Peers

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers company, Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
44.1% of Brown-Forman Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Brown-Forman Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0.00%
|55.40%
|15.50%
|Industry Average
|16.65%
|30.43%
|10.38%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|N/A
|51
|35.93
|Industry Average
|811.40M
|4.87B
|20.38
Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|3.00
|3.00
|2.81
As a group, Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies have a potential upside of 182.54%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|-2.42%
|-3.97%
|6.16%
|5.4%
|-10.03%
|8.36%
|Industry Average
|3.30%
|8.01%
|9.99%
|7.32%
|18.68%
|13.74%
For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Liquidity
Brown-Forman Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.35 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brown-Forman Corporation.
Risk and Volatility
Brown-Forman Corporation has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.67 which is 32.86% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Brown-Forman Corporation’s peers beat Brown-Forman Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
