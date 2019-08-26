Contrasting of Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

We are comparing Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation Inc. 35 3.01 N/A -0.21 0.00 Daqo New Energy Corp. 39 2.23 N/A 2.80 14.99

Table 1 demonstrates Brooks Automation Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) and Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.9% Daqo New Energy Corp. 0.00% 2.5% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.37 beta means Brooks Automation Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.82 beta.

Liquidity

Brooks Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Daqo New Energy Corp. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Brooks Automation Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brooks Automation Inc. and Daqo New Energy Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Daqo New Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Brooks Automation Inc.’s average price target is $40.67, while its potential upside is 31.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brooks Automation Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31% of Daqo New Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Brooks Automation Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 76.4% are Daqo New Energy Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brooks Automation Inc. -7.07% -2.81% 2% 25.97% 28.43% 48.2% Daqo New Energy Corp. -4.53% -4.75% 12.95% 13.59% 16.3% 79.27%

For the past year Brooks Automation Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Daqo New Energy Corp.

Summary

Brooks Automation Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Daqo New Energy Corp.

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various applications and markets. It operates through two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers critical automated transport, vacuum, and contamination controls solutions and services. This segmentÂ’s products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that provide precision handling and clean wafer environments; automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, as well as reticle pod cleaners and stockers; and vacuum pumping and thermal management solutions for use in critical process vacuum applications. This segment also provides support services, including repair, diagnostic, and installation, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrades. The Brooks Life Science Systems segment provides automated cold storage systems; consumables, including various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates and foils; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, decapping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. This segment also provides sample management services, such as on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting. In addition, this segment offers sample intelligence software solutions and customer technology integration; and laboratory work flow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, and clinical trial and consent management, as well as planning, data management, virtualization, and visualization services. The company sells its products and services in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides standard and high efficiency multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.