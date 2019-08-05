Contrasting of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

As Diversified Utilities businesses, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) and Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 32 2.10 N/A 0.37 96.11 Sempra Energy 128 3.00 N/A 3.75 36.11

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Sempra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sempra Energy appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sempra Energy, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Sempra Energy’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% Sempra Energy 0.00% 7% 1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Sempra Energy’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. 0 0 1 3.00 Sempra Energy 0 1 1 2.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has an average price target of $40, and a 11.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Sempra Energy’s potential upside is 6.72% and its consensus price target is $141. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than Sempra Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. and Sempra Energy has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.42%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Sempra Energy shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. -1.62% 2.72% 14.32% 23.32% 18.71% 38.42% Sempra Energy -3.1% -0.9% 7.31% 17.87% 18.3% 25.18%

For the past year Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sempra Energy.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, engages in energy business worldwide. The companyÂ’s San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment transmits and distributes electricity and/or natural gas. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had approximately 1.4 million electric meters and 878,000 natural gas meters. Its Southern California Gas Company segment purchases, transports, sells, distributes, and stores natural gas. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had approximately 5.9 million customer meters. The companyÂ’s Sempra South American Utilities segment provides electricity distribution services through 10,118 miles of distribution lines, 352 miles of transmission lines, and 48 substations located in the region of ValparaÃ­so in central Chile, as well as through 13,763 miles of distribution lines, 194 miles of transmission lines, and 39 substations located in the Cusco region of Peru. Its Sempra Mexico segment owns, develops, and operates natural gas pipelines, ethane systems, and a liquid petroleum gas pipeline and associated storage terminals; electric generation facilities; natural gas distribution systems; and liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminals. The companyÂ’s Sempra Renewables segment is involved in the investment and development of wind and solar power generation facilities. Its Sempra LNG & Midstream segment invests in and develops LNG-related infrastructure in North America; develops and operates natural gas storage facilities in Alabama and Mississippi; and owns a liquefaction project in Louisiana. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Sempra Energy was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.