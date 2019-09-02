Contrasting of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

This is a contrast between Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.39 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and THL Credit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and THL Credit Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 41.32% of THL Credit Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than THL Credit Inc.

Summary

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors THL Credit Inc.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.