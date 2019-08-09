Contrasting of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

As Asset Management businesses, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.87 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 26.38% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.