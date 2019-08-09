Contrasting of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)

As Asset Management businesses, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|7
|3.87
|N/A
|0.45
|14.66
Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and PennantPark Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
PennantPark Investment Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 26.38% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. shares and 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, PennantPark Investment Corporation has 2.25% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
|PennantPark Investment Corporation
|-1.04%
|5.06%
|-6.48%
|-7.26%
|-11.47%
|4.24%
For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation
Summary
PennantPark Investment Corporation beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
