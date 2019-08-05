Contrasting of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) and Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Garrison Capital Inc. 7 2.92 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Garrison Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.28% and 35.7% respectively. Competitively, Garrison Capital Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84% Garrison Capital Inc. 0.57% 2.46% 0.86% -4.39% -15.83% 9.95%

For the past year Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Garrison Capital Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. beats Garrison Capital Inc.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.