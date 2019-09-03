Contrasting of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) and CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) compete against each other in the Property Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 25 1.79 N/A 1.89 13.60 CoStar Group Inc. 527 17.31 N/A 7.95 77.37

Demonstrates Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and CoStar Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. CoStar Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0% CoStar Group Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 8.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and CoStar Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.31% and 98.4%. Competitively, CoStar Group Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. -0.08% 2.43% 2.32% 0% 0% 4.26% CoStar Group Inc. -2% 10.02% 24.07% 60.26% 48.45% 82.43%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than CoStar Group Inc.

Summary

CoStar Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P.

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad application; CoStar Market Analytics, an analytics platform; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications to manage and optimize business operations. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, ApartmentFinder.com, Apartamentos.com, and WestsideRentals.com; LandsofAmerica and LandAndFarm that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.