Contrasting of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH)

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) and China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) compete against each other in the Real Estate Development sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 20 1.89 N/A 1.95 9.92 China HGS Real Estate Inc. 1 0.99 N/A 0.11 7.82

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. China HGS Real Estate Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brookfield Property Partners L.P. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than China HGS Real Estate Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 0.00% 7.3% 0.7% China HGS Real Estate Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.95 beta indicates that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. China HGS Real Estate Inc. on the other hand, has 2.97 beta which makes it 197.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and China HGS Real Estate Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.4% and 0.1%. 0.85% are Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, China HGS Real Estate Inc. has 86.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 1.2% 2.93% -7.34% 7.63% -5.06% 19.85% China HGS Real Estate Inc. 8.69% 4.88% -18.21% -19.32% -44.8% -8.09%

For the past year Brookfield Property Partners L.P. had bullish trend while China HGS Real Estate Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Brookfield Property Partners L.P. beats China HGS Real Estate Inc.

Brookfield Property Partners is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $69 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com. Brookfield Property Partners is the flagship listed real estate company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $285 billion in assets under management.