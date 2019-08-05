Contrasting of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.06 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Summary

FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.