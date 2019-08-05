Contrasting of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|6
|6.06
|N/A
|2.04
|2.81
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 has Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29.87% of FS KKR Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.33% are FS KKR Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|FS KKR Capital Corp.
|-3.86%
|-4.5%
|-9.05%
|-9.34%
|-28.23%
|10.62%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than FS KKR Capital Corp.
Summary
FS KKR Capital Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
