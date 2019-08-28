Contrasting of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

We are contrasting Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 29.29% respectively. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|-1.84%
|2.01%
|4.57%
|7.97%
|-10.18%
|27.59%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Summary
Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.