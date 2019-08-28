Contrasting of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

We are contrasting Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32.31% and 29.29% respectively. Competitively, 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 2 factors First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.