Contrasting of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 45.43 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0% 2.19% -3.23% -0.17% -16.14% 5.22%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.