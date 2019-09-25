Contrasting of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|12
|45.43
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 32.31% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
|0%
|2.19%
|-3.23%
|-0.17%
|-16.14%
|5.22%
For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.
