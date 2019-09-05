Contrasting of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Real Estate Development companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has 61.4% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has 12.9% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 12.90% 1.30% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. N/A 48 14.98 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.71 2.93

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $57.5, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. The peers have a potential upside of -29.38%. With higher probable upside potential for Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Asset Management Inc. -0.33% 1.62% 2.36% 15.54% 17.65% 27.77% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Competitively, Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.20 which is 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services. Through its subsidiaries, the firm operates hydroelectric power facilities, interconnections and transmission facilities in Northeast North America, and development of wind power in Canada. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in specialty funds including private equity and makes direct investments in real estate, energy, and resource assets. The firm launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. It also manages real estate and hedge funds. The firm invests in equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It was formerly known as Brascan Corp. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Bogota, Colombia, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Calgary, Canada, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Gatineau, Canada, Hong Kong, Hong Kong, London, United Kingdom, Melbourne, Australia, Montreal, Canada, Mumbai, India, New York City, Perth, Australia, Shanghai, China, and Sydney, Australia.