Contrasting of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

We will be comparing the differences between Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) and Home Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Savings & Loans industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadway Financial Corporation 2 3.88 N/A 0.04 43.18 Home Bancorp Inc. 36 3.53 N/A 3.24 11.54

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Broadway Financial Corporation and Home Bancorp Inc. Home Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Broadway Financial Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Home Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadway Financial Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 0.3% Home Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Broadway Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Home Bancorp Inc. is 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Broadway Financial Corporation and Home Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17.8% and 37.4% respectively. Insiders owned 2.3% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.4% of Home Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadway Financial Corporation -5% 33.8% 57.02% 40.74% -7.32% 80.95% Home Bancorp Inc. 1% -0.4% 2.61% 4.59% -18.25% 5.54%

For the past year Broadway Financial Corporation has stronger performance than Home Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Home Bancorp Inc. beats Broadway Financial Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides savings and loan business services for low to moderate income communities in Southern California. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, including multi-family mortgage, single family mortgage, commercial real estate, church, construction, commercial, and consumer loans. It operates through three branch offices comprising two in Los Angeles and one in the nearby city of Inglewood, California. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Broadway Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of BBCN Bank N.A.