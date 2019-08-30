Contrasting of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom Inc. 287 5.15 N/A 8.19 35.41 Kopin Corporation 1 2.73 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Broadcom Inc. and Kopin Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom Inc. 0.00% 14% 5.7% Kopin Corporation 0.00% -75.4% -61.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.92 beta means Broadcom Inc.’s volatility is 8.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Kopin Corporation’s 42.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

Broadcom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Kopin Corporation which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Kopin Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadcom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Broadcom Inc. and Kopin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom Inc. 0 4 20 2.83 Kopin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.84% for Broadcom Inc. with average price target of $312.58.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.5% of Broadcom Inc. shares and 42% of Kopin Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Broadcom Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.9% are Kopin Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Broadcom Inc. -4.54% -3.45% -9.07% 7.08% 28.78% 14.04% Kopin Corporation 8.41% 1.75% -4.92% -10.77% -61.33% 16.12%

For the past year Broadcom Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kopin Corporation.

Summary

Broadcom Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kopin Corporation.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other. The Wired Infrastructure segment provides set-top box system-on-chips (SoCs); cable, digital subscriber line, and passive optical networking central office/consumer premise equipment SoCs; Ethernet switching and routing application specific standard products; embedded processors and controllers; serializer/deserializer application specific integrated circuits; optical and copper physical layers; and fiber optic laser and receiver components. The Wireless Communications segment offers RF front end modules, filters, and power amplifiers; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global positioning system/global navigation satellite system SoCs; and custom touch controllers. The Enterprise Storage segment provides serial attached small computer system interface, and redundant array of independent disks controllers and adapters; peripheral component interconnect express switches; fiber channel host bus adapters; read channel based SoCs; and preamplifiers. The Industrial & Other segment optocouplers; industrial fiber optics motion control encoders and subsystems; and light emitting diodes. Its products are used in various applications, including enterprise and data center networking, home connectivity, set-top boxes, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. The company was formerly known as Avago Technologies Limited and changed its name to Broadcom Limited in February 2016. Broadcom Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.