Contrasting of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) compete with each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group Inc. 17 4.46 N/A 1.22 14.90 PDL Community Bancorp 14 6.66 N/A 0.15 96.93

Demonstrates Brixmor Property Group Inc. and PDL Community Bancorp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. PDL Community Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brixmor Property Group Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brixmor Property Group Inc. and PDL Community Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PDL Community Bancorp 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Analyst Ratings

Brixmor Property Group Inc. and PDL Community Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $18, and a -0.50% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.8% of PDL Community Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of PDL Community Bancorp shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brixmor Property Group Inc. 1.85% 0.5% 1.79% 12.7% 25.62% 23.83% PDL Community Bancorp -0.21% 2.54% 11.85% 4.98% -8.81% 14.13%

For the past year Brixmor Property Group Inc. was more bullish than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors PDL Community Bancorp.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. owns and operates various grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2013, the company owned interests in 532 community and neighborhood shopping centers comprising 526 wholly owned community and neighborhood shopping centers; and 6 community and neighborhood shopping centers held through unconsolidated real estate joint ventures. Brixmor Property Group Inc. was formerly known as CENTRO SUPER RESIDUAL HOLDING 2 LLC. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.