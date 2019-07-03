Contrasting of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

As Cigarettes companies, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco p.l.c. 37 0.00 N/A 3.39 11.10 Philip Morris International Inc. 81 4.35 N/A 4.97 17.18

Table 1 demonstrates British American Tobacco p.l.c. and Philip Morris International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Philip Morris International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than British American Tobacco p.l.c. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Philip Morris International Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows British American Tobacco p.l.c. and Philip Morris International Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco p.l.c. 0.00% 12.3% 5.1% Philip Morris International Inc. 0.00% -64% 19.5%

Risk and Volatility

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.88 beta. Competitively, Philip Morris International Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of British American Tobacco p.l.c. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Philip Morris International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Philip Morris International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than British American Tobacco p.l.c.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for British American Tobacco p.l.c. and Philip Morris International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco p.l.c. 0 0 0 0.00 Philip Morris International Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of Philip Morris International Inc. is $94.4, which is potential 17.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.8% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.5% of Philip Morris International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.6% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Philip Morris International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) British American Tobacco p.l.c. 1.4% -8.43% 4.16% -10.04% -27.12% 17.89% Philip Morris International Inc. 1.83% -0.99% 4.97% -4.31% 5.54% 27.83%

For the past year British American Tobacco p.l.c. was less bullish than Philip Morris International Inc.

Summary

Philip Morris International Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors British American Tobacco p.l.c.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the production and sale of tobacco products. It provides cigarettes and cigars; snus, a low-toxicant smokeless tobacco product; and e-cigarettes and other products, such as vapor and tobacco heating products, as well as nicotine inhalers. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands. It also operates a retail store under Vype brand name in Milan. The company sells its products in the Americas, Eastern and Western Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. British American Tobacco p.l.c. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. The company also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.