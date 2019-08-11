Contrasting of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) and Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) are two firms in the Drug Manufacturers – Major that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 48 3.24 N/A 3.16 14.06 Rockwell Medical Inc. 4 2.37 N/A -0.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Rockwell Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0.00% 42.1% 15.6% Rockwell Medical Inc. 0.00% -183.1% -78%

Volatility and Risk

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company are 3.9 and 3.7. Competitively, Rockwell Medical Inc. has 2.6 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Rockwell Medical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 0 2 3 2.60 Rockwell Medical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a consensus price target of $54.8, and a 15.81% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Rockwell Medical Inc. is $11, which is potential 370.09% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Rockwell Medical Inc. appears more favorable than Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.3% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares and 40% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company 2.73% -3.83% -4.66% -9.11% -24.64% -14.56% Rockwell Medical Inc. -15.29% -11.04% -44.81% -8.28% -34.48% 17.7%

For the past year Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has -14.56% weaker performance while Rockwell Medical Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Rockwell Medical Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection (HIV). Its products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma. The companyÂ’s products also comprise Eliquis, an oral factor Xa inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation; Baraclude to treat chronic hepatitis B virus; Daklinza and Sunvepra to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV); Reyataz and Sustiva to treat HIV; Abilify, an antipsychotic agent for adults with schizophrenia, bipolar mania disorder, and depressive disorder; Beclabuvir, a non-nucleoside NS5B inhibitor for the treatment of HCV; and Orencia to treat rheumatoid arthritis. It has collaboration agreements with Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Apexigen, Inc., and Nordic Bioscience; clinical research collaborations with Array BioPharma, Novartis, Clovis Oncology, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo; and license agreement with Nitto Denko Corporation to develop and commercialize siRNA molecules targeted at HSP47 in vitamin A. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company and changed its name to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in 1989. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rockwell Medical, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. It offers products and services for the treatment of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, iron deficiency, secondary hyperparathyroidism, and hemodialysis. The companyÂ’s lead drug is Triferic, an iron maintenance therapy that replaces the iron lost by patients during hemodialysis treatment via dialysate. It also provides Calcitriol, a generic active vitamin D injection, which is indicated for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism in dialysis patients. In addition, the company manufactures, sells, delivers, and distributes hemodialysis concentrates, such as CitraPure citric acid concentrate, Dri-Sate dry acid concentrate, RenalPure liquid acid concentrate, dry acid concentrate mixer, Renalpure powder bicarbonate concentrate, and SteriLyte liquid bicarbonate concentrate; and ancillary products, including blood tubings, fistula needles, specialized custom kits, dressings, cleaning agents, filtration salts, and other supplies used by hemodialysis providers. Its concentrated dialysate products are used to maintain human life by removing toxins and replacing critical nutrients in the dialysis patient's bloodstream. Rockwell Medical, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales agents and distributors. The companyÂ’s targets customers include senior and operating management of dialysis companies, dialysis service providers, nephrologists, clinic administrators, nurses, medical directors, and technical and purchasing personnel. Rockwell Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Wixom, Michigan.