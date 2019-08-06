Contrasting of Brinker International Inc. (EAT) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)

We will be comparing the differences between Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International Inc. 42 0.47 N/A 3.78 10.56 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.70 N/A 0.44 10.43

In table 1 we can see Brinker International Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brinker International Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Brinker International Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brinker International Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Volatility & Risk

Brinker International Inc. has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brinker International Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Brinker International Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brinker International Inc.’s upside potential is 10.83% at a $44 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 111.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Famous Dave’s of America Inc. looks more robust than Brinker International Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brinker International Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 78.8%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Brinker International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Brinker International Inc. was more bearish than Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats Famous Dave’s of America Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.