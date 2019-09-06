Contrasting of Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Since Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.62 N/A -0.50 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 119 14.51 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brightcove Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.86 beta indicates that Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor RingCentral Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 3.1. RingCentral Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and RingCentral Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc.’s average target price is $132.43, while its potential downside is -2.34%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares and 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, RingCentral Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RingCentral Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors RingCentral Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.