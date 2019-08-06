Contrasting of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and RYB Education Inc. (NYSE:RYB). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56 RYB Education Inc. 7 1.03 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and RYB Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7% RYB Education Inc. 0.00% -1.3% -0.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, RYB Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RYB Education Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and RYB Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 RYB Education Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, RYB Education Inc.’s average price target is $7.15, while its potential upside is 22.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares and 12.9% of RYB Education Inc. shares. 0.07% are Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 25.66% of RYB Education Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% RYB Education Inc. -4.88% -11.95% -23.64% -14.93% -70.68% 3.42%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has -0.11% weaker performance while RYB Education Inc. has 3.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors RYB Education Inc.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. The company also develops and sells educational products and services, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education products and services to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families. As of June 30, 2017, it operated 80 owned kindergartens and 175 franchised kindergartens; and 853 play-and-learn centers. The company was formerly known as Top Margin Limited and changed its name to RYB Education, Inc. in June 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.