Contrasting of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) and Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

As Personal Services businesses, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) and Shutterfly Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 129 4.61 N/A 2.77 47.69 Shutterfly Inc. 45 0.83 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and Shutterfly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and Shutterfly Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 0.00% 21.4% 6.5% Shutterfly Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 0.34 and it happens to be 66.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Shutterfly Inc.’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Shutterfly Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Shutterfly Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and Shutterfly Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Shutterfly Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -11.12% and an $137 consensus price target. On the other hand, Shutterfly Inc.’s potential downside is -20.98% and its consensus price target is $40. The results provided earlier shows that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. appears more favorable than Shutterfly Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% are Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Shutterfly Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. 1.24% 3% 9.03% 9.18% 33.91% 18.35% Shutterfly Inc. -1.4% 12.63% -2.87% -21.9% -51.23% 11.87%

For the past year Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has stronger performance than Shutterfly Inc.

Summary

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. beats Shutterfly Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services. The Back-Up Dependent Care segment provides center-based back-up child care, in-home care, mildly-ill child care, and adult/elder care services. The Other Educational Advisory Services segment offers tuition reimbursement program management and related educational consulting services, as well as college admissions advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,038 child care and early education centers in 42 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, the Netherlands, and India. The company was formerly known as Bright Horizons Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. in July 2012. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Shutterfly, Inc. manufactures and retails personalized products and services primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as in the European Community. The company operates through Consumer and Shutterfly Business Solutions segments. It offers a range of personalized photo-based products and services that enable consumers to upload, edit, enhance, organize, find, share, create, print, and preserve their memories. The company provides photo-based products, such as stationery and greeting cards, other photo-based merchandise, photo prints, statement gifts, and related services. It also provides photo books, personalized holiday cards, announcements, invitations and stationery products, and home decor products and photo gifts, as well as online photo services under the Shutterfly brand; and offers personalized save the dates, wedding invitations, thank you cards, and bridal invitations under the Wedding Paper Divas brand. In addition, the company operates an online cards and stationery boutique that sells announcements, invitations, and personal stationery for various occasions under the Tiny Prints brand. Further, it offers MyPublisher, which allows customers to create custom photo books, share memories, and tell their stories using their own photos; BorrowLenses, an online marketplace for photographic and video equipment rentals; and Groovebook, a mobile photo book app subscription service that sends customers a keepsake book of their mobile photos each month, as well as operates Share sites, a share platform. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of personalized calendars, mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets; advertising and sponsorship activities; and the printing and shipping of direct marketing and other variable data print products and formats. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.