Contrasting of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 55.13 N/A 0.62 34.76 VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.27 N/A 1.47 1.19

In table 1 we can see Brigham Minerals Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VAALCO Energy Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Brigham Minerals Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. On the competitive side is, VAALCO Energy Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brigham Minerals Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s average target price is $3, while its potential upside is 43.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brigham Minerals Inc. and VAALCO Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.9% and 45.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. was less bullish than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.