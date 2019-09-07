Contrasting of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 49.99 N/A 0.62 34.76 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.16 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 demonstrates Brigham Minerals Inc. and Tengasco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Tengasco Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Brigham Minerals Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Tengasco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Liquidity

4.3 and 4.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. Its rival Tengasco Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.2 respectively. Tengasco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53% of Tengasco Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Tengasco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Tengasco Inc.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.