Contrasting of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 55.13 N/A 0.62 34.76 Rosehill Resources Inc. 3 0.28 N/A -6.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brigham Minerals Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% -27.3% -1.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brigham Minerals Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 33.6%. Insiders owned 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.7% of Rosehill Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.36% -22.1% -35.91% -23.37% -67.59% 26.46%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Rosehill Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin. The company also holds working interests in approximately 4,789 net acres in the Delaware Basin properties, as well as 4,468 net acres in the Barnett Shale; and has identified 202 horizontal drilling locations, including 13 locations associated with proved undeveloped reserves. Rosehill Resources Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.