Contrasting of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 -2.17 8.92M 0.62 34.76 Cimarex Energy Co. 45 0.78 97.68M 6.62 7.66

Table 1 demonstrates Brigham Minerals Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cimarex Energy Co. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Cimarex Energy Co.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 43,490,980.01% 7.9% 5.7% Cimarex Energy Co. 218,670,248.49% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Cimarex Energy Co. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cimarex Energy Co.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brigham Minerals Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimarex Energy Co. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively Cimarex Energy Co. has a consensus target price of $64.71, with potential upside of 38.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brigham Minerals Inc. and Cimarex Energy Co. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.9% and 97.8%. About 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cimarex Energy Co.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68% Cimarex Energy Co. 0.34% -15.62% -24.24% -33.65% -49.51% -17.81%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc. had bullish trend while Cimarex Energy Co. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors Cimarex Energy Co. beats Brigham Minerals Inc.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. The company also owned interests in 3,094 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.