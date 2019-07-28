Contrasting of Brigham Minerals Inc. (MNRL) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

This is a contrast between Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 217.14 N/A 0.70 30.66 Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.93 N/A 0.97 8.34

In table 1 we can see Brigham Minerals Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Callon Petroleum Company appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brigham Minerals Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brigham Minerals Inc. are 7.9 and 7.9. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brigham Minerals Inc. and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company’s average price target is $10.57, while its potential upside is 117.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brigham Minerals Inc. 8.87% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.88% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Brigham Minerals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Callon Petroleum Company.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.