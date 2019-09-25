Contrasting of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and Its Rivals

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has 90.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Briggs & Stratton Corporation has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.70% -4.90% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 1.58 2.56

As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 69.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Briggs & Stratton Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation had bearish trend while Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Briggs & Stratton Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Briggs & Stratton Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s peers are 33.94% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s rivals beat Briggs & Stratton Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.