Contrasting of Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) compete with each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton Corporation 10 0.14 N/A -1.19 0.00 Dover Corporation 95 2.03 N/A 4.16 23.26

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) and Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0.00% -14.7% -4.9% Dover Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Dover Corporation has a 1.47 beta which is 47.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Briggs & Stratton Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Dover Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Dover Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Dover Corporation 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Dover Corporation’s average price target is $105.6, while its potential upside is 6.76%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Briggs & Stratton Corporation and Dover Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 90.7% and 88% respectively. 0.1% are Briggs & Stratton Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Dover Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Briggs & Stratton Corporation -3.74% -7.02% -20.32% -25.6% -44.17% -27.14% Dover Corporation -0.88% -5.36% -0.49% 9.04% 19.55% 36.5%

For the past year Briggs & Stratton Corporation has -27.14% weaker performance while Dover Corporation has 36.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Dover Corporation beats Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Dover Corporation manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels to drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets. The Fluids segment focuses on the safe handling of critical fluids across the retail fueling, chemical, hygienic, oil and gas, and industrial markets. This segment also manufactures connectors for use in various bio-processing applications; and pumps and compressors that are used to transfer liquid and bulk products in various markets, including refined fuels, LPG, food/sanitary, transportation, and chemical process industries. The Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment manufactures refrigeration systems, refrigeration display cases, specialty glass, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer doors, and brazed heat exchangers; and electrical distribution products and engineering services, commercial food service equipment, cook-chill production systems, custom food storage and preparation products, kitchen ventilation systems, conveyer systems, and beverage can-making machinery. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.