Contrasting of Bridgeline Digital Inc. (BLIN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Bridgeline Digital Inc. has 4.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Bridgeline Digital Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -200.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Bridgeline Digital Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Bridgeline Digital Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bridgeline Digital Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bridgeline Digital Inc. -12.21% -23.36% -73.29% -86.13% -97.17% -83.81% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Bridgeline Digital Inc. has -83.81% weaker performance while Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s rivals have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bridgeline Digital Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.8 shows that Bridgeline Digital Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Bridgeline Digital Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The companyÂ’s iAPPS platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers iAPPS Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; iAPPS Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and iAPPS Commerce, an online B2B and B2C e-commerce solution, which allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides iAPPS Marketier, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and iAPPS Analyzer to manage, measure, and optimize Web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers iAPPS Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and iAPPSds, a Web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, Web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; co-location, application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, franchises/multi-unit organizations, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. and changed its name to Bridgeline Digital, Inc. in March 2010. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.