Contrasting of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Demonstrates BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Histogenics Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Histogenics Corporation are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.1% and 13%. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.