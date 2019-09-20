Contrasting of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00 Allakos Inc. 50 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights BridgeBio Pharma Inc. and Allakos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Its competitor Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Allakos Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares and 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares. About 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.